Nothing names Himanshu Tandon as VP of Business to lead CMF

London-based technology company Nothing has appointed Himanshu Tandon as Vice President of Business for its sub-brand CMF. In this role, Tandon will oversee global strategy, growth, and go-to-market execution, with India positioned as a central hub for the brand’s international expansion.

CMF by Nothing focuses on delivering design-led technology aimed at offering both functionality and style. The company recently moved its global marketing operations to India, underscoring the country’s importance in its growth strategy.

Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, said the sub-brand was created to bring fresh innovation to the mass-market consumer technology space, which he described as having become “predictable” and overly focused on specifications. "Himanshu’s proven success in the industry, makes him the ideal leader to drive CMF forward. His strategic insight and deep knowledge of the industry will be instrumental in shaping CMF’s next phase of growth," he added.

Tandon, who previously served as Country Head at POCO India, said he was excited to help shape CMF into a brand that connects with younger consumers worldwide. He said, "In this role, my goal is to help CMF become a cultural keystone for Gen Z and young consumers worldwide. It’s an incredible opportunity to join a team that thrives on breaking boundaries, and I’m thrilled to begin this next chapter with CMF."

With over eight years of senior leadership experience, Tandon has been recognised in the industry with accolades such as Times 40 Under 40, Tech Personality of the Year 2023, and Economic Times Most Promising Leader of Asia.