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Nothing OS 5.0 is coming next week with Android 17: Top features to expect

Nothing OS 5.0 is coming next week with Android 17: Top features to expect

The Nothing OS 5.0 will officially launch on August 25, 2026, at 3:30 PM IST, bringing new UI features, visual upgrades, and more.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 21, 2026 12:14 PM IST
Nothing OS 5.0 is coming next week with Android 17: Top features to expectThe company has already started the community review programme for Phone (3) users, allowing limited users to experience the software.

Nothing, the UK-based consumer electronics brand, has announced to released next generation smartphone software, the Nothing OS 5.0 based on Android 17, next week. The company has already started the community review programme for Phone (3) users, allowing limited users to experience the software before the public release. However, Nothing has not explicitly said that this programme is for Nothing OS 5.0.

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Nothing OS 5.0 release date

The Nothing OS 5.0 will officially launch on August 25, 2026, at 3:30 PM IST. The company shared an X post to confirm the announcement, with a caption stating, “More joy, every day.” The update will be based on Android 17, bringing new features and upgrades. It is reported that Nothing could reveal the new software update through a YouTube launch event, as it does every year.

As of now, Android 17 is only available to selected Google Pixel phones, and Motorola, Oppo, and Vivo have also announced to roll out updates to eligible devices in the coming months.

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During the event, Nothing could show and demonstrate new features and customisation options coming with the software. It may also announce software eligibility for Nothing phones.

Eligible smartphones for Nothing OS 5.0 (expected)

Nothing Phone (4a)
Nothing Phone (4a) Pro
Nothing Phone (4b)
Nothing Phone (3)
Nothing Phone (3a)
Nothing Phone (3a) Lite
Nothing Phone (3a) Pro
Nothing Phone (2a)
Nothing Phone (2a) Plus
CMF Phone 2 Pro

Nothing OS 5.0: New features and upgrades

With the upcoming Nothing OS 5.0, we can expect new visual elements and UI changes. Reports suggest that Nothing could introduce features such as immersive live blurs and transparent, floating navigation bars. Reports also suggest that the Nothing OS 5.0 may ditch the single-panel dropdown for a split status bar mechanic. Apart from these updates, new features about the software remain largely unknown, and we may have to wait until rollout to confirm what Nothing smartphone users can expect.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Aug 21, 2026 12:14 PM IST
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