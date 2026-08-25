Refreshed design: The Nothing OS 5.0 comes with several design tweaks across the user interface. The company has a redesigned home screen, which now comes with a new theme. It has also introduced transparent elements across widgets, the search bar, and the gallery. It also brings adaptive colours that can now take colours from your wallpaper and apply them across the home screen.

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It brings a refreshed system UI with a redesigned status bar, Settings, Camera, and Gallery get updated icons, spacing, and animations. The Nothing OS 5.0 switches to the Geist typeface, along with revised text sizes and much more.

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Dedicated Glyph app and widget: Nothing OS 5.0 now introduces a dedicated Glyph app where users can manage Glyph lighting effects, sounds, ringtones, and schedules from one place. There’s a new Glyph Timer widget that lets users start a countdown directly from the home screen. While the timer is running, the Glyph lights on the back of the phone display the remaining time, giving users a visual countdown.

Performance and AI upgrades: The update also brings performance improvements that include better touch response, better background app retention, smarter resource management, and more. Its AI features are also receiving major upgrades, including faster and more accurate transcription through Essential Voice, Smart Collections in Essential Space, and tools for creating simple AI-powered apps without coding.

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Android 17 features: Nothing has also integrated Android 17 features like separate notifications and quick settings, cross-platform sharing with iPhones through QR codes, better privacy indicators, Noto 3D emojis, and much more.

The Nothing OS 5.0 will first be available as an Open Beta, starting August 26, at 3:30 PM IST. Nothing Phone (3) will be the first device to receive the update, and other eligible devices will receive access to the beta later, with different rollout dates.