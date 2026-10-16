Nothing OS 5 update: These phones will get Android 17, while 3 models miss out

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Nothing OS 5 update eligible phones and rollout dates

Nothing’s official rollout schedule lists 10 eligible smartphones across its Nothing and CMF brands. The stable rollout for the Nothing Phone (3) began on October 12, 2026, while other compatible models are scheduled to receive the update in phases.

October 12, 2026 - Nothing Phone (3).

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Early November 2026 - Nothing Phone (4a) Pro, Nothing Phone (4a), Nothing Phone (3a) Pro and Nothing Phone (3a).

Mid-November 2026 - Nothing Phone (2a) and Nothing Phone (2a) Plus.

Late December 2026 - Nothing Phone (3a) Lite

Mid-January 2027 - Nothing Phone (4b) and CMF Phone 2 Pro.

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Nothing hasn't announced exact calendar dates for the remaining models. The company says the rollout schedule is indicative and may change depending on the region and carrier, so the update may not reach all eligible devices at once.

3 models that miss out on this update

Nothing has confirmed that the original Nothing Phone (1), Nothing Phone (2) and CMF Phone 1 won't receive Nothing OS 5.0 because they have reached the end of major software support.

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For eligible devices, the upgrade includes a redesigned home screen with transparent widgets, wallpaper-aware colours and updated clock faces. The dedicated Glyph app brings lighting and sound customisation together, while the Glyph Timer adds countdown functionality.

The update also improves Essential Space with Smart Collections and enhanced search. Essential Voice gains real-time transcription and improved summaries, while Essential Apps lets you create simple apps using natural-language prompts. Android 17 additions include separate Notifications and Quick Settings panels, QR-code-based file sharing with iPhones and enhanced privacy controls.

If your device is eligible, check Settings > System > System updates to see whether the update is available.