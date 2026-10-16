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Nothing OS 5 update: These phones will get Android 17, while 3 models miss out

Nothing OS 5 update: These phones will get Android 17, while 3 models miss out

Nothing's Android 17 upgrade is reaching compatible smartphones in phases, but owners of some older devices will have to remain on their existing software as the company moves its lineup forward.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 16, 2026 1:35 PM IST
Nothing OS 5 update: These phones will get Android 17, while 3 models miss out Nothing OS 5 brings Android 17 to eligible Nothing phones, while three older models miss out. (Photo: Nothing)

Nothing has started rolling out Nothing OS 5.0, based on Android 17, to its smartphones, but the update will not reach every device in its portfolio. While the new software brings interface changes, personalisation, and AI-powered tools, three older Nothing and CMF phones have been excluded from the upgrade. The stable rollout began with the Nothing Phone (3) on Monday, October 12, 2026, with other eligible models scheduled to receive it through January 2027.

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Nothing says the release will happen in phases, with timing that may change by region and carrier. If you own a Nothing or CMF smartphone, here is the complete list of eligible devices, the expected rollout schedule and the models that will miss Android 17.

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Nothing OS 5 update eligible phones and rollout dates

Nothing’s official rollout schedule lists 10 eligible smartphones across its Nothing and CMF brands. The stable rollout for the Nothing Phone (3) began on October 12, 2026, while other compatible models are scheduled to receive the update in phases.

October 12, 2026 - Nothing Phone (3).

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Early November 2026 - Nothing Phone (4a) Pro, Nothing Phone (4a), Nothing Phone (3a) Pro and Nothing Phone (3a).

Mid-November 2026 - Nothing Phone (2a) and Nothing Phone (2a) Plus.

Late December 2026 - Nothing Phone (3a) Lite

Mid-January 2027 - Nothing Phone (4b) and CMF Phone 2 Pro.

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Nothing hasn't announced exact calendar dates for the remaining models. The company says the rollout schedule is indicative and may change depending on the region and carrier, so the update may not reach all eligible devices at once.

3 models that miss out on this update

Nothing has confirmed that the original Nothing Phone (1), Nothing Phone (2) and CMF Phone 1 won't receive Nothing OS 5.0 because they have reached the end of major software support.

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For eligible devices, the upgrade includes a redesigned home screen with transparent widgets, wallpaper-aware colours and updated clock faces. The dedicated Glyph app brings lighting and sound customisation together, while the Glyph Timer adds countdown functionality.

The update also improves Essential Space with Smart Collections and enhanced search. Essential Voice gains real-time transcription and improved summaries, while Essential Apps lets you create simple apps using natural-language prompts. Android 17 additions include separate Notifications and Quick Settings panels, QR-code-based file sharing with iPhones and enhanced privacy controls.

If your device is eligible, check Settings > System > System updates to see whether the update is available.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Oct 16, 2026 1:35 PM IST
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