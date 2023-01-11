Nothing Phone (1) finally reaches the US market, but there's a catch!

Almost six months after its launch, Nothing Phone (1) is now finally available in the US market. Customers can pay $299 and sign up for the company's beta program.

The customers will receive the black version of the smartphone with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage to test. Up until now, the phone was only officially sold in European and Asian markets even though it did have the requisite 5G bands to work on T-Mobile for US users willing to import the device. This comes after its CEO teased a “US launch” last month.

The company almost immediately brought down the enthusiasm on this launch as the website cautioned that the phone “may not work with all US carriers”, so it doesn't seem like one can expect to be able to rely on it for day-to-day usage.

5G is only supported on T-Mobile, whereas AT&T and Verizon subscribers will only be able to access up to 4G connectivity.

US, we have something special just for you.



Experience Phone (1) with our Nothing Beta Membership. You'll receive a Phone (1) to test Nothing OS 1.5, powered by Android 13. And the opportunity to claim a Nothing Community Black Dot.



Learn more here: https://t.co/yVwcLADrNH pic.twitter.com/YPsxqHS6p9 — Nothing (@nothing) January 10, 2023

According to Nothing’s website, the beta program will run until June 30, 2023 although devices will not need to be returned after the beta period ends. Device shipping is expected to take five to seven days.

Meanwhile, the company is gearing up to launch a new sub-brand called 'Particles by XO.' According to reports, the sub-brand has been trademarked in the US under a shell company, and it's suspected to release in the US market along with other Nothing products.

In 2022, Nothing also launched its half-in-ear earphones, the Nothing Ear (Stick) that retailed at about Rs 8,500.

