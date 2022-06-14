Nothing phone (1) is going to be manufactured in India, company confirms

Nothing is going to launch its next device, the Nothing phone (1) next month, on July 12. And as we wait for the launch date, the company has been sharing small hints via its social media posts and advertisements.

Rumours, reports and information straight from founder Carl Pei have told us that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon processor, be priced around Rs 40,000, have transparent elements and a design language similar to what we’ve seen on the Nothing ear (1), wireless charging support, a 45W fast charging support, amongst other features. Of course, it is going to run Nothing OS on top of Android 12 and will get three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Additionally, the company has also announced that the Nothing phone (1) will be produced in India. Nothing shared that the device is going to be manufactured at a facility in Tamil Nadu.

"We are thrilled to announce that every phone (1) sold in India will be manufactured locally. Nothing phone (1) is the real start of our journey and we cannot think of a better way to establish ourselves in India, which is a key market for us," said Manu Sharma, VP and GM of Nothing India.

Tipster Mukul Sharma, the first to leak that the Nothing phone (1) would be made in India, shared on Twitter that while the smartphone will be built in India, its battery will be imported from China.

What will the Nothing phone (1) look like?

Since the company has been pretty clear that it wants to maintain a design uniformity of sorts, like Apple, when it comes to its devices, the Nothing phone (1) is expected to have a transparent back.

The little bits of what could be the device have been spotted on the teasers the company has been sharing featuring a bunch of colourful birds. One of the photos shows off a pair of blue birds sitting atop a silver/white device.

What we do get to see in the photo is the rear of the device most of which is covered by the birds. You can spot the top half of one of the camera modules along with a bit of white plastic and a silver screw.

This more or less confirms the transparent back rumours that will show off the camera modules, wireless charging coil, battery, etc. It is also possible that Nothing might roll out a black colour version of the Nothing phone (1) after initially launching it in white, just like it did with the Nothing ear (1). The pre-booking for the device was spotted online and there are options to pick a version, this suggests that the device will be available in multiple memory options. Interested users can prebook with Rs 2,000 which is going to be adjusted with the price once the devices are up for sale.

Nothing has also announced in the past that the device is going to available exclusively on Flipkart in India.

