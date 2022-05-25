Nothing phone (1) might launch on July 21 with a transparent back, wireless charging

Nothing’s first smartphone, the Nothing phone (1) is going to launch this summer, and if reports and tips are to be believed, we might finally have a date. Currently, we’re thriving on a series of teaser campaigns for the device, including some concept sketches, the NothingOS, and the Nothing launcher that has been made available for a select list of Android smartphones.

Nothing has also brought on some carrier partners on board. In India, Nothing has partnered with Flipkart and the Nothing phone (1) will be exclusively available on this e-commerce platform once launched.

In a ‘preview’ of sorts, Wallpaper shared a conversation with the “minds behind the device” to give us a glimpse into what to expect from the Nothing phone (1). Long story short, the interview confirms something that most people have been expecting. The Nothing phone (1) will have a transparent back.

Nothing’s head of design Tom Howard revealed in the interview that they “wanted to bring the inside out” of a smartphone that has more than 400 components. The design is also going to “celebrate those which they think are really interesting to emphasise”, like the camera and the wireless charging coil.

"From an industry perspective, you're looking at components that the end-user normally never sees, so you almost have to overhaul the entire manufacturing process in order to highlight them,” Howard said in the interview.

Given that no other company besides Apple has a consistent way of designing products, Nothing too wants to stand out with its own recognisable design language and coherent vision. "Phone (1) and Ear (1) will clearly be from the same family, and as we fill in the rest of our product portfolio, we will maintain the same philosophy,” Pei said.

We also learned from the interview that the Nothing phone (1) will have a frame made from recycled aluminum that will help the company reduce its initial carbon footprint.

Besides this, not much else has been revealed about the smartphone yet, but a report suggests that we might see the official reveal happen on July 21, it is not clear though if the device is just going to be launched on July 21 or if it will go on sale on that date.

Reports also suggest that the Nothing phone (1) might be priced at 500 euros (Rs 41,483 approx) and feature mid-range specs. Powering the device will be a Qualcomm chipset which could either be one of the Snapdragon 700 series or more specifically, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 that was recently launched.

Also Read: Nothing Phone (1): Launch timeline, specifications and everything known so far

Also Read: The Nothing Phone (1) is launching soon and here’s what it might offer