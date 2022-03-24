Nothing phone (1), Nothing OS and the other things Carl Pei announced

Nothing’s ‘The Truth’ event saw founder Carl Pei making some big announcements. For starters, confirming months of speculations, Pei announced that a smartphone was coming and that’s not all. Nothing is also going to roll out a custom user interface on top of Android, the Nothing OS, for the smartphone.

So far Nothing has been called ‘just an audio company’, but with the Nothing phone (1) the company is breaking out with a vision to become “an ecosystem rival to the likes of Apple”. Pei said at the event that Nothing aims to be “the most compelling alternative to Apple” with an ecosystem of products that “connect and function seamlessly”.

As Pei described it, the Nothing phone (1) is going to “be a breath of fresh air to the sleepy smartphone industry” and will bring in a one-of-a-kind design language. While no actual specifications of the Nothing phone (1) were shared, the company’s partnership with Qualcomm is a clear indication of the fact that the smartphone is going to be powered by a Snapdragon SoC. Additionally, Sony and Visionox are going to be the key component suppliers for the device.

Besides this bit, we also learned that the Nothing phone (1) is coming this summer since Pei said that more information would be shared “later this summer”. Pei also shared that the Nothing phone (1) is going to get 3 OS updates and four years of Android security updates.

You’ve speculated, and now you know.



Nothing phone (1) is officially coming.



It’s unlike anything else.



Summer 2022.



Sign up for the latest updates on https://t.co/pLWW07l8G7. pic.twitter.com/Lo4UPkk7MT — Nothing (@nothing) March 23, 2022

The company teased some footage of the smartphone’s back design and it looks like it could feature notification lights on a possibly transparent back design which might show off some of the internal components like we’ve seen Nothing do with the Nothing ear (1).

But before the smartphone is launched, the Nothing OS launcher is going to be available for select Android smartphones by April. The Nothing OS is going to be the company’s custom Android skin for the smartphone.

Pei added that the Nothing OS is going to be fast and smooth without any bloatware and heavy system apps. We also got a glimpse at what the Nothing OS might look like. The interface is going to feature a dot matrix design with uniform icons, widgets, and font across the OS.

Additionally, the OS is going to feature dynamic RAM caching that will help the apps you use the most launch faster. The Nothing OS UI also has some animations following a minimalist design language.

With the Nothing OS launcher coming in next month, more information regarding the software and the smartphone should be revealed soon.

