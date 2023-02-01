‘Nothing Phone 2 will be a premium smartphone,’ launch confirmed by Carl Pei

The exciting news of the upcoming launch of the Nothing Phone (2) in late 2023 has been finally confirmed by Carl Pei, the co-founder of the tech company. The device is part of the new product line of the company and is expected to draw a lot of attention and interest.

The Nothing Phone (2) is expected to be sold at a premium price unlike its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (1). In an interview with Inverse, Pei told that the Nothing Phone (2) will shift to a premium smartphone approach.

“We’re developing a smartphone that’s more premium than the Nothing Phone (1) and software will be a big focus area for us,” Pei said in the interview.

The expected specifications of the phone include – 5G connectivity, a dual camera system in the back, and the latest Snapdragon processor. The customizable LED system on the back of the Phone (1) called the Glyph interface is also expected to make a comeback in the Phone (2). The phone’s anticipated to release by the end of 2023. Pei and the Nothing team are confident that the device will be a major success.

Pei has also confirmed that the US market will be its focus this time around. The Nothing Phone (1) was not released in the US as it did not have the necessary cellular bands for the market.

“When you make a smartphone for the U.S. you need to work with the carriers on certification and adapting some of their features into your OS. We didn't have the resources for that before and now we do,” Pei said.

Pei also talked about the success of The Nothing store experiment saying that a physical store to experience the phone was a much better idea than billboards in big cities. This time around, Pei expects to open more stores worldwide and expand the company's physical presence.

Pei is also optimistic about the economic downturn, saying that it can be a good opportunity for Nothing to scoop up valuable properties around the world at bargain prices.

The Nothing Phone (1) is the first device from the company Nothing, and it brings a unique design. It has a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen with HDR10+ support and a 120 Hz refresh rate, as well as a dual stereo speaker system. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ octa-core processor and is priced at Rs 35,999 for the 128 GB storage/8 GB RAM version.

