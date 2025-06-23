Nothing Phone 3 key specifications leaked ahead of July 1 launch: Triple cameras, 5150mAh battery

The Nothing Phone 3 is scheduled to launch globally and in India on July 1, and ahead of its official unveiling, a detailed list of specifications has surfaced online. Shared by tipster @gadget_bits on X (formerly Twitter), the leak offers a comprehensive look at what to expect from Nothing’s upcoming flagship.

According to the post, the Nothing Phone 3 will feature a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a 1.5K resolution. It is expected to house a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. On the front, the handset could include a 50MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Powering the device will be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, which the company has already confirmed. Nothing claims the new SoC will offer a 36% improvement in CPU performance over the previous generation, along with an 88% uplift in GPU capabilities and a 60% increase in NPU performance when compared to the Nothing Phone 2.

The Phone 3 is tipped to run Nothing OS 3.5 based on Android 15. It could be backed by a 5,150mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. Wireless and reverse wireless charging are also expected to be part of the package. Additional features may include NFC support and eSIM functionality.

In terms of software longevity, Nothing India President Akis Evangelidis has hinted at extended support for the Phone 3. The device is expected to receive up to five years of Android OS updates and seven years of security patches, a significant improvement over the three years of OS and four years of security support offered with the Phone 2.

The official reveal on July 1 will confirm how much of this information holds true, but the early leaks suggest that Nothing is positioning the Phone 3 as a substantial upgrade across the board.