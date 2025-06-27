Nothing Phone 3 set for July 1 launch with 50MP periscope camera, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset

Nothing is gearing up to unveil its latest smartphone, the Phone 3, on July 1. With a steady stream of teasers and key confirmations, the company has hinted at significant hardware and software upgrades over its predecessor, including a new 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and five years of Android OS updates.

Advertisement

In a new teaser shared on X, Nothing confirmed that the Phone 3 will feature a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor offering 3x optical zoom. The image also partially reveals the rear design of the phone, showcasing visible screws and clean, angular lines, suggesting a more industrial aesthetic.

Rumours indicate that the Phone 3 will sport a triple rear camera setup, likely comprising a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and the newly teased telephoto lens. This would be a notable leap from the dual-camera configuration seen on the Phone 2, and closely aligns with leaks of the upcoming Nothing Phone 3a Pro.

On the front, the device is tipped to house a 50MP camera for high-resolution selfies and video calls. Display specifications are expected to include a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED panel with a 1.5K resolution, delivering smoother refresh rates and efficient battery performance.

Advertisement

Phone (3) with 50 MP periscope lens.



Built for creators. pic.twitter.com/GAIuMLANUb — Nothing India (@nothingindia) June 26, 2025

Under the hood, the Phone 3 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, making it one of the first devices to feature Qualcomm’s new processor. The phone will reportedly come with a 5,150mAh battery, supporting 100W wired charging, along with wireless and reverse wireless charging capabilities.

Nothing has also promised five years of Android OS updates and seven years of security patches, positioning the Phone 3 as a long-term choice for tech-savvy consumers.

The Phone 3 will launch alongside the Nothing Headphone 1, a new audio product also expected to be revealed on July 1.