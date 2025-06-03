Nothing Phone 3 to launch on 1 July: Here's everything we know

The Nothing Phone 3 will be launching globally on 1 July, the company has confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The social post by Nothing just reads "Come to Play," followed by the release date and time. The phone will launch on 1 July at 10:30pm IST.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Come to Play.



Phone (3). 1 July, 18:00 BST. pic.twitter.com/9afIpKao1s — Nothing (@nothing) June 3, 2025

Nothing has already dropped certain hints about what to expect from its upcoming Phone 3, which is expected to be a true flagship device. Recently, Carl Pei hinted that the Nothing Phone 3 would feature a major upgrade all over, and will cost around £800 in the UK, roughly ₹92,000. However, experts also suggest that it could be lower for the Indian market, between ₹60,000 and ₹70,000, based on historical pricing strategies.

Nothing has also hinted that the Phone 3 could debut without the iconic Glyph Interface, which has been a standout feature of all Nothing phones so far. A recent teaser on X (formerly Twitter) dramatically declared, “We killed the Glyph Interface,” accompanied by a video showing the original lights fading out.

Advertisement

We killed the Glyph Interface. pic.twitter.com/tescIT8ICd — Nothing India (@nothingindia) May 29, 2025

Teaser visuals and cryptic posts suggest a new visual identity, potentially involving a dot-matrix or pixel-based display on the rear. Retro-styled animations, a pixelated “3,” and arcade-inspired motifs hint at a nostalgic yet futuristic aesthetic, possibly blending old-school tech vibes with modern design.

From what has been teased so far, the Phone 3 is expected to introduce a more refined and premium build. A close-up of the device hints at a dual-texture back panel with a distinctive, integrated button and a textured finish, reaffirming the brand’s commitment to standout hardware design. Carl Pei, Nothing’s co-founder, has stated that the Phone (3) will use “premium materials” and offer a “software experience that really levels things up.”

Advertisement

On the hardware front, the Nothing Phone (3) is expected to feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. Powering the device will likely be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

The smartphone is rumoured to house a 5000mAh battery with support for 50W wired and 20W wireless charging. Some reports also suggest Nothing may adopt Silicon Carbon battery technology for improved efficiency and longevity.

The Nothing Phone (3) is expected to include a triple-camera setup on the rear, led by a 50MP primary sensor, though specifics on the ultra-wide and telephoto lenses remain under wraps. A 32MP front-facing camera is likely for selfies and video calls.

Nothing is said to be investing heavily in AI-based software features. Expected additions include built-in voice-to-text, a Smart Drawer for intelligent app organisation, Google’s Circle to Search, and possibly a custom AI assistant, further cementing the Phone (3) as the most advanced device in the company’s history.