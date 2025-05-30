Nothing Phone 3 to skip Glyph Interface in July launch? Everything we know about Nothing's next flagship

Nothing is gearing up for the launch of its most premium smartphone yet — the Nothing Phone (3) — expected to debut in July 2025. With official teasers already dropping across social media, the upcoming flagship marks a dramatic evolution in the company’s design philosophy, performance capabilities, and software ambitions.

Glyph Interface Possibly Dropped

In a surprising move, Nothing has hinted at the end of its iconic Glyph Interface. A recent teaser on X (formerly Twitter) dramatically declared, “We killed the Glyph Interface,” accompanied by a video showing the original lights fading out. This suggests the Phone (3) could debut with an entirely new rear design, possibly abandoning the standout feature that helped Nothing carve its niche in a crowded smartphone market.

But the company may have something fresh in store. Teaser visuals and cryptic posts suggest a new visual identity, potentially involving a dot-matrix or pixel-based display on the rear. Retro-styled animations, a pixelated “3,” and arcade-inspired motifs hint at a nostalgic yet futuristic aesthetic, possibly blending old-school tech vibes with modern design.

It’s all in the details. Phone (3).

Premium Build and Design Refresh

From what has been teased so far, the Phone (3) will introduce a more refined and premium build. A close-up of the device hints at a dual-texture back panel with a distinctive, integrated button and a textured finish, reaffirming the brand’s commitment to standout hardware design. Carl Pei, Nothing’s co-founder, has stated that the Phone (3) will use “premium materials” and offer a “software experience that really levels things up.”

Flagship-Grade Display and Performance

On the hardware front, the Nothing Phone (3) is expected to feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. Powering the device will likely be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

The smartphone is rumoured to house a 5000mAh battery with support for 50W wired and 20W wireless charging. Some reports also suggest Nothing may adopt Silicon Carbon battery technology for improved efficiency and longevity.

Camera and AI Features

The Nothing Phone (3) is expected to include a triple-camera setup on the rear, led by a 50MP primary sensor, though specifics on the ultra-wide and telephoto lenses remain under wraps. A 32MP front-facing camera is likely for selfies and video calls.

Nothing is also said to be investing heavily in AI-based software features. Expected additions include built-in voice-to-text, a Smart Drawer for intelligent app organisation, Google’s Circle to Search, and possibly a custom AI assistant, further cementing the Phone (3) as the most advanced device in the company’s history.

Pricing: A Shift to Flagship Territory

Nothing is clearly positioning the Phone (3) as its “first true flagship,” and the pricing reflects that shift. Carl Pei has confirmed that the device will cost around £800 in the UK, roughly ₹92,000. However, India, one of Nothing’s key markets, could see a more localised price between ₹60,000 and ₹70,000, based on historical pricing strategies. This still represents a significant jump from the Phone (2)’s starting price of ₹44,999.