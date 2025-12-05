Nothing Phone (3a) Lite goes on sale in India: Check pricing and details

Nothing India has officially confirmed that the highly anticipated Phone (3a) Lite is now available for purchase across the nation. The Phone (3a) Lite is set to challenge the competitive mid-range sector.

Distinctive Design and Key Features

The phone maintains the distinct Nothing design, now presented with a refined glass construction and enhanced durability featuring an IP54 rating for protection against dust and splashes. Notably, Nothing has introduced a fresh Blue colour variant alongside the customary Black and White options. In a first for this segment, the celebrated Glyph Light interface has been incorporated. Customers can enjoy customisable light sequences, utilise Essential notifications for quick alerts, and activate Flip to Glyph for quiet operation.

Photography and Core Performance

The handset is equipped with a class-leading 50 MP main camera driven by the TrueLens Engine 4.0. Photography capabilities include Ultra XDR photos, a dedicated Night Mode, Motion Capture, and high-quality 4K video recording.

Under the hood, the Phone (3a) Lite runs on the efficient MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset and is available in configurations offering up to 16 GB combined RAM. Powering the device is a substantial 5000 mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging. The phone gets a 6.77-inch AMOLED display boasting an impressive peak HDR brightness of 3000 nits.

Software

Running on Nothing OS 3.5, based on Android 15, the phone provides practical software features like Smart Drawer, Private Space, and App Locker. Nothing has confirmed that an upgrade to Nothing OS 4.0 is scheduled for release in early 2026.

Pricing and offers:

8 GB + 128 GB at Rs 20,999 (Rs 19,999 with ICICI and OneCard offers)

8 GB + 256 GB at Rs 22,999 (Rs 21,999 with ICICI and OneCard offers)

With the inclusion of the Glyph interface, a hefty camera, and competitive specifications at an accessible launch price, the Phone (3a) Lite is firmly positioned as a serious competitor for consumers seeking flagship features without the prohibitive cost. The Phone (3a) Lite is now stocked across major retailers, including Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma, and leading high street shops nationwide.