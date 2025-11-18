Nothing Phone (3a) Lite India launch date confirmed

The London-based technology brand, Nothing, has officially confirmed the launch of its most accessible smartphone yet: the Phone (3a) Lite. Following a successful global debut last month, the highly anticipated handset is set to arrive in India on 27th November, aiming to capture the attention of budget-conscious consumers who still demand strong design and a clean-ish software experience (more on that ahead).

The Phone (3a) Lite is poised to be Nothing’s most affordable offering outside of its CMF lineup, with market analysts projecting a starting price point well under the ₹24,000 threshold. This aggressive pricing strategy positions the device to compete directly with established mid-range contenders in the feature-rich segment.

The phone will get Nothing’s signature transparent style, minus the more complex Glyph Interface found on its siblings. The Phone (3a) Lite will feature only a single, essential Glyph light.

In terms of colours, both black and white colour options should be available at launch.

Technical Specifications

Although the final confirmed configurations for the Indian variant are pending, the device is expected to closely mirror the specifications of the already available global version.

Meaning you can expect a power-efficient MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset and 8GB of RAM, paired with a large 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The display shall be a 6.77-inch FHD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED screen.

For photography, the phone is anticipated to feature a capable triple-camera system, with a 50MP main sensor.

The user experience will be delivered through Nothing OS 3.5, based on Android 15. Crucially, Nothing has committed to delivering three years of Android OS updates and six years of security patches. However, users will be greeted with some bloatware when they first load up their devices, as Nothing shall be pre-loading apps such as Instagram and Facebook on their mid-range devices, which this phone shall be a part of. Although the apps can be uninstalled later, the move points towards a different direction for the company, which is known for its clean UI experience.

The launch on the 27th of November will confirm exact pricing and availability details for the Indian market.