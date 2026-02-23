Nothing Phone 4a design revealed ahead of March 5 launch

Nothing is launching its A-series phones, the Phone 4a series, on March 5, 2025. Just days before launch, the company has revealed the first look of the standard model, revealing the redesigned transparent look of the rear panel. However, it features a similar triple camera setup, with a telephoto lens as its predecessor.

Nothing Phone 4a design

Nothing Phone 4a's design has been revealed officially, and the company has made some changes to the rear panel. As per the image, the phone misses the glyph LEDs, which were placed around the camera.

Although it does not show where the glyph light has been placed, which is the company's signature design element. In addition, the power and volume button has also been moved towards the top of the side, and the Essential Key is placed on the left.

Alongside the design, Nothing also confirmed that the Phone 4a will be powered by a Snapdragon chip. However, it has yet to reveal the name of the specific chip.

Nothing Phone 4a: What to expect

The Nothing Phone 4a series may consist of two models, the Phone 4a and the Phone 4a Pro models. It will likely feature a 6.82-inch AMOLED screen that offersa 120Hz refresh rate.

Rumours suggest that the Phone 4a model could be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. Whereas the Pro model could pack a 5,400 mAh battery that may support 80W fast charging. Both models are expected to run on Nothing OS 4.0 based on Android 16 out of the box.

The Nothing Phone (4a) launch event will go live on March 5, 2026, at 4 PM IST. Therefore, we will have to wait a couple more days to confirm what the new mid-rangers have in store for the users.