Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro launched in India, price starts at just Rs 31,999

UK-based smartphone brand Nothing has officially debuted its new-generation mid-rangers, the Nothing Phone 4a and the Phone 4a Pro. Both smartphones flaunt new designs, upgraded performances, features, and more. However, the Pro model takes the spotlight with a Phone 3-like glyph matrix, metal unibody design, and some noteworthy upgrades. Here’s everything the new Nothing Phone 4a series model offers.

Nothing Phone 4a: Specifications and features

The Nothing Phone 4a comes with a 6.78-inch LTPS AMOLED display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness. The smartphone comes with a new Glyph Bar that consists of a vertical strip with six LEDs and 63 mini-LEDs.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The Phone 4a features a 50MP main camera with a Samsung GN9 sensor, a 50MP periscope lens with up to 3.5x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. Lastly, the smartphone comes with a bigger 5,400mAh battery that supports 50W charging.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Specifications and features

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro comes with a metal unibody design, which is just 7.95 mm in thickness. It showcases a redesigned camera module, housing a triple camera setup, and a Glyph Matrix interface that consists of 137 mini-LEDs. The smartphone features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display that offers up to 144Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits peak brightness.

For performance, the Phone 4a Pro is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. It features a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT-700c sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens and an 8MP ultrawide camera. It is backed by the same 5400mAh battery as its sibling.

Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro price in India and availability

The Nothing Phone 4a will be available in black, white, blue and pink colour variants. Its price starts at just Rs 31,999 for the 8+128 GB variant in India. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro will come in black, silver and pink colours, with a price starting from Rs 39,999 for the 8+128 GB storage variant. The Phone 4a series will be available for sale on March 13, 2026, via Flipkart.

Nothing is also offering bank discounts of up to Rs 3,000 on Phone 4a and up to Rs 4,000 on Phone 4a Pro on select bank cards. Buyers can also avail exchange benefits of up to Rs 4,000 on Phone 4a and up to Rs 1,000 on Phone 4a Pro.