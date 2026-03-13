Nothing’s latest mid-ranger, the Phone 4a series models, are available to purchase on Flipkart, starting March 13, 2026. The lineup includes two models, the Nothine Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro, both offering attractive design, upgraded specifications, and new features that may entice buyers.

Despite being in the mid-range segment, the smartphone has managed to set a Day 1 sale record on Flipkart in the Rs 30,000 segment. Nothing India President Akis Evangelidis shared an X (formerly Twitter) post, saying that “Today we are writing history,” with a screenshot saying, “We have started off really well. In 30K+ segment highest ever sellout online.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

Here’s everything you need to know about the Nothing Phone 4a series.

Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro price in India

The Nothing Phone 4a comes in four striking colour options: Black, White, Blue and Pink. Check the price and storage options:

8GB + 128GB: Rs 31,999

8GB + 256GB: Rs 34,999

12GB + 256GB: Rs 37,999

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro comes in Black, Silver and Pink colour options

8GB + 128GB: Rs 39,999

8GB + 256GB: Rs 42,999

12GB + 256GB: Rs 45,999

Buyers can also avail bank discounts of up to Rs 3,000 on Phone (4a) and up to Rs 4,000 on Phone (4a) Pro. The company is also offering exchange benefits and no-cost EMI options across select partners.

Advertisement

Nothing Phone 4a series specs and features

The Nothing Phone 4a comes with a transparent design and a new Glyph Bar. On the other hand, the Phone 4a Pro model flaunts a new metallic design with Glyph Matrix.

For performance, the Phone 4a Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, whereas the Phone 4a is equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. The company also announced upgrades to battery life, durability, and camera, that makes it a worthy mid-ranger.