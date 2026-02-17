Nothing Phone 4a series to launch on March 5 with a new transparent aesthetic

UK-based smartphone brand Nothing confirmed the launch of its new generation A series models, the Nothing Phone 4a series. CEO Carl Pei shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), revealing the launch date, but in an unusual way. Apparently, the post consists of a 'vandalised' version of Apple’s March 4 invite with a messy pink spray-paint. Now, it is speculated that Nothing may come up with a pink colourway with the Phone 4a series.

Nothing Phone 4a series launch date

The Nothing Phone (4a) series will be launched on March 5, 2026, just a day after the Apple event. To announce the new smartphones, the company is hosting an in-person launch event in London, which will be live-streamed at 10:30 GMT and 4 PM IST via nothing.tech.

In a video shared by Nothing, Pei revealed that it has experimented with bold new colours for the upcoming devices, hinting that we may get a new transparent aesthetic with the Nothing Phone (4a) series.

The launch announcement comes just days after the first Nothing flagship store launch in Bengaluru, India. Hence, we could speculate that the company has some exciting announcements to make this year.

Nothing Phone 4a series: What to expect

The lineup is expected to include two models, the Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro. The smartphones are expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series chips, upgraded dust and water resistance with an IP65 rating, bigger batteries, and more. However, Nothing has managed to keep all the details hidden, hence we will have to wait until launch to confirm what the new mid-ranger has in store for the users.