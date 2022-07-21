Nothing rolls out OS 1.1.0 update for Nothing Phone (1) little more than a week after launch

Just a little more than a week after making the Nothing Phone (1) go official, Nothing has rolled out the second software update. The Nothing OS 1.1.0 update brings in a bunch of fixes including some camera performance upgrades. The company has listed out the whole changelog with emojis and the update is available right now so you can go ahead and do it, if you have been lucky enough to get your hands on a Nothing Phone (1) already.

The Nothing OS 1.1.0 update is still based on Android 12 and brings in the July 2022 Android security patch. This is a 117MB download that brings in changes like -

- The experimental Tesla control feature.

- The experimental NFT Gallery widget.

- The Search Bar on the home screen has now been made optional based on feedback on the Beta Launcher.

On the camera front, post the update, the Glyph fill light is now going to be available on the Portrait Mode. The update brings in improved clarity and reduced noise while taking photos in low-light environments. The dynamic range when taking photos in low-light has also been improved along with the photo clarity on the ultra-wide camera. Nothing has also improved the colour consistency on the main and the ultra-wide sensors on the Nothing Phone (1).

The bug fixes on the Nothing OS 1.1.0 update include the fixing of the lock screen bug that sometimes hid the fingerprint icon, an improved reliability on the Glyph interface, battery life optimisations when the device is on standby, and improved Face Unlock performance on the Nothing Phone (1) along with fixes for other unspecified bugs.

If you have your Nothing Phone (1), you can head over to Settings right now and get the update going.

