Nothing spins off CMF as independent brand based in India, announces Optiemus joint venture

London-based technology company Nothing has announced that its sub-brand CMF will operate as an independent subsidiary, with India serving as its global headquarters for research, development, and manufacturing.

The move positions CMF to become what is being described as India’s first global smartphone and consumer technology brand. Alongside this development, Nothing has entered into a strategic joint venture with Indian electronics manufacturer Optiemus Infracom to expand production and export capabilities from India.

The partnership includes a planned investment of over $100 million and is expected to generate more than 1,800 jobs in the country over the next three years. Nothing has already invested over $200 million in India, further underlining the market’s growing significance for the company.

According to Nothing, the collaboration will strengthen India’s role as a hub for electronics manufacturing. Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, said: “India will play a key role in shaping the future of the global smartphone industry. With our end-to-end capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to now build it into India’s first truly global smartphone brand.”

Optiemus brings established experience in engineering and production, as well as expertise in developing global export opportunities. Ashok Gupta, Executive Chairman, Optiemus said: “We are extremely excited about this partnership with Nothing; it will allow us to further strengthen our world-class manufacturing capabilities for the products of today and tomorrow. This partnership goes beyond high-tech manufacturing - it will empower us to create export-ready products that will be designed in India, showcasing the innovation and talent of our people to the world in the coming years.”

The announcement also follows recent organisational shifts that have placed India at the centre of CMF’s global operations, including relocating its marketing division to the country and appointing senior leadership roles locally.

Earlier this year, Nothing secured USD 200 million in Series C funding at a $1.3 billion valuation, led by Tiger Global, with Indian investor Nikhil Kamath also joining.