Nothing starts rolling out Android 13 update for Phone 1: Check complete list of new features

Nothing, the company founded by Carl Pei, has officially rolled out the latest update to their operating system, Nothing OS 1.5. Powered by Android 13, this is their first major upgrade after the launch of Phone (1). Nothing claims that the update will deliver a smooth and secure user experience with new custom features.

The update offers a range of improvements on Nothing Phone (1), including up to 50 per cent increase in app loading speed, a refined camera app interface, and a new Nothing weather app. Nothing OS 1.5 also includes new customization options such as more "Material You" color schemes, new Glyph sound packs and ringtones, and lockscreen shortcut customizations. Additionally, the update features improvements to data usage for dual-SIM users, a new QR code scanner, and multi-language support for different apps.

Visual enhancements in Nothing OS 1.5 include a new look for the Media Control that puts album artwork on full display with a wider set of music controls, improved volume control, less distracting notifications in Game Mode, and a live caption feature that automatically generates captions for speech on the device. The update also promises smoother animations when transitioning the display between on and off.

Nothing OS 1.5 also includes privacy upgrades, such as a photo picker that allows users to choose which images they want to share with each app, and alerts when an app accesses the clipboard. The update also includes a personal safety app and a self-repair feature that clears unused cache and expired system dumps to keep Phone (1) running like new.

Here's a list of the changes introduced by Nothing OS 1.5: