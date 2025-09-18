Nothing unveils Nothing OS 4.0 based on Android 16 with design change, AI dashboard

Nothing has officially announced Nothing OS 4.0, its latest Android 16-based operating system, promising a sharper design, smoother performance and new AI features. The company says the update focuses on simplifying the user experience while introducing more functional tools across its smartphones.

The new version introduces a redesigned interface with standardised components and a reimagined lock screen. Quick Settings have been streamlined with a cleaner layout and wider-format tiles, while an updated dark mode offers deeper contrast to reduce eye strain and improve power efficiency. A new brightness slider has also been added for more precise adjustments, alongside expanded Always-on Display options.

For multitasking, Nothing OS 4.0 will bring a Pop-up View with support for two floating app icons, enabling faster task switching. Swiping gestures will make it easier to minimise or expand apps on the go. App optimisation is also a major focus, with the update designed to deliver more responsive launches and improved overall system performance.

Photography tools are getting a refresh, with the Camera app gaining new controls and creative presets, and the Gallery app adopting a more intuitive layout. The update also includes a dashboard for tracking AI usage and controls to manage AI behaviour, with Nothing emphasising improved user privacy.

Other improvements include stronger Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, clearer system stability, and faster access to Bluetooth recording.

The Nothing OS 4.0 open beta programme will begin soon, following closed beta testing on the Phone 3 last month. The rollout is expected to stay on track for September, with the Phone 3 set to receive it first. Other eligible devices include the Phone 2, Phone 2a, Phone 2a Plus, Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro, CMF Phone 1 and CMF Phone 2 Pro. Nothing has confirmed that its first device, the Phone 1, has reached the end of its update cycle and will not receive the new version.