Nothing working on new sub-brand just months after launch of Phone (1): Report

Nothing hasn’t completed a year since the launch of its first smartphone and the company might already be planning to expand its brands further. The brand Nothing currently has three products - the Ear (1), Ear (Stick), and Phone (1). However, it looks like the brand is gearing up to launch a new sub-brand called 'Particles by XO.' According to Kuba Wojciechowski (via 91Mobiles), the sub-brand has been trademarked in the US under a shell company, and it's suspected to release in the US market along with other Nothing products.

The first product from Particles by XO is expected to be a pair of TWS earbuds, codenamed B154. Not much is known about the earbuds at this point, but they are expected to come with features like LHDC (Low Latency High-Definition Audio Codec) and ANC (Active Noise Cancellation). However, what has caught people's attention is the unusual design of the earbuds, which suggests that the sub-brand may follow in the footsteps of Nothing and be more fashion-focused.

Nothing has always focused on releasing products with unique designs, and the Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds are a perfect example. The earbuds have a lipstick-like casing, which makes them easy to fit into pockets, and their design has garnered a lot of attention. It's likely that Particles by XO will follow a similar approach with their TWS earbuds, offering a product that not only performs well but also stands out in terms of design.

While it's not clear when the Particles by XO TWS earbuds will be released, it's expected to be soon, potentially in the US market. With the design already leaked, it's likely that we'll hear more about the earbuds in the near future. It will be interesting to see how the sub-brand differentiates itself from Nothing and what kind of products it'll release in the future.

