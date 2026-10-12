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Nothing’s CMF to bring 2 new Bluetooth speakers to its audio lineup: What we know

Nothing’s CMF to bring 2 new Bluetooth speakers to its audio lineup: What we know

Nothing’s sub-brand CMF is expanding its audio range with two new portable wireless speakers debuting globally on October 12, 2026.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 4:12 PM IST
Nothing’s CMF to bring 2 new Bluetooth speakers to its audio lineup: What we knowCMF Speaker to launch on October 12.

Nothing’s sub-brand CMF is expected to launch its first-ever portable wireless speaker, likely consisting of two form factors with unique designs. CMF has also shared an X post confirming the speculation, calling the new devices “CMF Speaker S” and “CMF Speaker M”. These speakers were previously spotted in the FCC listing, and now their official global debut has been confirmed.

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Must read: Nothing's ‘CMF becomes Indian’: CEO Carl Pei explains what this means for sub-brand

CMF Speaker S and M: What to expect

According to the X post, the CMF Speakers will make a global debut today, October 12, 2026. However, the India launch is uncertain as of now. While not much has been revealed, the FCC has revealed that the Speaker S comes with model number E494, and the Speaker M has model number E495.

In terms of design, the Speaker S is expected to have a carton shape with a carry handle and a matte finish in signature Carbon Black. It could feature a 40mm full-range driver paired with a passive bass radiator, offering 12W RMS output and 360-degree sound. The speaker could support Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity and offer IP54 splash resistance. In terms of battery life, the speaker could be backed by a 2,500mAh battery that may offer up to 18 hours of playback time.

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Must read: CMF by Nothing partners with Optiemus to build smartphones from India for global markets

On the other hand, the Speaker M could come with a milk carton-like design equipped with a carry handle and an orange physical volume knob. It could feature dual drivers with a total 12W output and a dedicated bass boost feature. It could also offer a similar battery life to the S model, and could share Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity and offer IP54 splash resistance.

However, these expected specifications and CMF are yet to be revealed, including details about the speakers. However, considering the brand's affordable identity, these speakers could offer a budget-friendly alternative for consumers looking for feature-packed Bluetooth audio devices without spending a premium.

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Published on: Oct 12, 2026 4:12 PM IST
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