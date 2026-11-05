Nothing’s first AI-native product ships next month: It won’t have a new screen, CEO says

CEO Carl Pei confirmed the upcoming launch in a post on X and shared his views on where the AI industry is headed. Although he has not revealed the product’s name, design or exact functionality, one detail stands out which is, it will have no new screen and, according to Pei, “it couldn’t have been an app”. His comments also offer a glimpse into why Nothing believes productivity, rather than another consumer gadget, could shape the next phase of AI.

Why Nothing believes AI’s future lies in productivity

Pei believes the technology industry is looking too early for an ‘iPhone moment’ in AI by focusing on products such as pendants, pins, smart glasses and AI companions. He argued that artificial intelligence is still at the beginning of its journey and that its immediate potential lies in helping people complete actual work.

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“Looking for the iPhone of AI today is a dead end,” Pei wrote.

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He compared AI’s evolution with personal computers and mobile phones, which initially gained popularity through workplace applications before becoming everyday consumer products. He also pointed to the growing use of AI in professional settings, saying coding accounts for more than half of company spending on AI built for specific jobs, followed by IT, customer support and legal services.

Nothing wants AI to understand your everyday context

According to Pei, one of AI’s biggest limitations is its lack of context. Although AI agents can already work around the clock and seek human input when necessary, users still have to provide information from their emails, calendars and workplace conversations before these tools can complete tasks effectively.

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“Half the work of using AI is getting context into the text box,” he wrote.

https://t.co/2geAHRAsBh — Carl Pei (@getpeid) November 4, 2026

Pei also highlighted how useful information from everyday conversations often gets lost because people have to stop and manually note it down. He believes bringing this context into AI systems could make them significantly more useful and proactive.

He further argued that workplace technology should not compromise on design. Nothing, which develops its hardware and software together and has tens of millions of devices already in people’s pockets and ears, sees an opportunity to combine functionality with more thoughtful design.

Pei’s larger vision is for AI tools to handle routine tasks, letting people focus on creative and strategic work. The company’s first AI-native product, arriving next month, is expected to reflect this approach. However, its form factor, features and pricing remain undisclosed.