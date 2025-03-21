NPCI to unlink UPI on these numbers starting 1 April: Check if you are one of them

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced that, starting from 1 April 2025, it will begin unlinking Unified Payments Interface (UPI) IDs associated with inactive mobile numbers. This move is set to impact users of digital payment platforms such as Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm, particularly those whose registered mobile numbers are no longer active.

Why is NPCI Taking This Step?

According to NPCI, inactive mobile numbers linked to UPI IDs pose a security threat. Users who change or deactivate their mobile numbers often fail to update their bank records or remove their UPI IDs, increasing the risk of fraud. If such numbers are reassigned to new users, fraudsters could potentially misuse them for unauthorised transactions.

To address this issue, NPCI has instructed banks and payment service providers, including Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm, to remove UPI IDs associated with inactive numbers. This initiative aims to reduce technical errors in the banking system and enhance security.

Who Will Be Affected?

Users at risk of losing access to UPI services include:

Those who have switched to a new mobile number but have not updated their bank records.

Individuals who continue using UPI with inactive or reassigned numbers.

Customers who have surrendered their SIM cards without updating their mobile number with their bank.

Users whose mobile numbers have not been active for calls, SMS, or banking services for an extended period.

How to Avoid UPI Disruption?

To ensure uninterrupted access to UPI services, NPCI advises users to take the following steps before 1 April:

Confirm that the mobile number linked to the bank account is active.

Update bank records with a new number if the registered one has changed.

Check for any dormant or unused accounts linked to inactive mobile numbers and reactivate them if necessary.

What Actions Will Banks Take?

Banks and payment service providers have been directed to: