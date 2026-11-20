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The scale of technological dominance

Nvidia's position in the AI chip industry is reflected in its enormous share of global computing capacity. According to Bloomberg Economics, citing estimates from Epoch AI, Nvidia's compute capacity grew from 0.32 million H100-equivalents in Q1 2023 to 18.3 million in Q2 2026, nearly 57 times its earlier level. As the graph shows, the company is far ahead of other major players, including Google, AMD, Amazon and Huawei.

H100-equivalents provide a common benchmark for comparing the theoretical computing performance of different AI chips by expressing their capabilities in terms of Nvidia's H100 GPU. This allows comparison across manufacturers whose processors have different specifications.

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This rapid expansion highlights the scale at which the company has built its position in AI infrastructure. Sustaining the lead, however, will require continued innovation, strong product execution and the ability to integrate increasingly complex computing systems.

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The Jensen Huang factor

According to Bloomberg Economics, about 60 executives reported directly to Huang, who stayed closely involved in technology strategy and in key customer and supplier relationships. This unusually flat structure enabled Nvidia to coordinate GPU architecture, CUDA (its proprietary GPU software platform), networking technologies and complete AI systems under a common strategic direction.

Under Huang, Nvidia's growing commitment to technological development is evident in its rising research and development (R&D) expenditure, which increased nearly 152% from $7.34 billion in FY23 to $18.5 billion in FY26. This investment has coincided with strong financial growth: revenue surged from $27 billion in FY23 to $216 billion in FY26, while net income rose from $4.37 billion to $120.07 billion over the same period, representing year-on-year growth of 65% for both.

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Huang's departure, therefore, tests Nvidia's ability to sustain its technological integration and innovation. The company retains its engineering talent, software ecosystem and existing product roadmap. However, ensuring that these strengths continue to translate into innovation and competitive advantage will be a key challenge for its next leadership, with interim CEO Colette Kress currently at the helm.