NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says AI data centers will unlock high-paying jobs beyond tech

Must read: New rules of AI chip access: What Nvidia's whitelist means for India

Huang, at this year’s World Economic Forum, said that the world could witness the “largest infrastructure build-out in human history,” which he believes will create “a lot of jobs.”

“It's wonderful that the jobs are related to tradecraft, and we're going to have plumbers and electricians and construction and steelworkers,” he added. It is also suggested that there is already a shortage of skilled workers needed to build AI-related infrastructure. Therefore, many of these hands-on jobs, like electricians, construction workers, and supervisors, and they could earn more than $100,000 a year.

Advertisement

According to a McKinsey report, the US needed 130,000 additional trained electricians, 240,000 more construction laborers, and 150,000 more construction supervisors between 2023 and 2030.

Must read: AI won't kill factory jobs, but it will change every manufacturing role: Siemens India CEO

“Everybody should be able to make a great living,” Huang said. “You don't need to have a PhD in computer science to do so.” Therefore, for the next generation entering the workforce, mastering a skill-based approach may prove to be one of the most reliable and future-proof paths in an increasingly automated world.