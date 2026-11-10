Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's net worth takes a hit: Inside his luxury lifestyle, homes, and wealth

Must read: Nvidia intervened in US’ probe of Megaspeed chip smuggling case: Report

Jensen Huang net worth

Jensen Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem. Initially, the company built graphics processing chips (GPUs) that helped computers generate and display images. Decades later, Nvidia has evolved from a graphics chipmaker into one of the world's biggest suppliers of chips used to power artificial intelligence.

By 2026, the company had crossed $200 billion in annual revenue, while its market capitalisation surpassed $5 trillion, placing it among the world's most valuable companies. Huang has served as Nvidia's CEO since its founding.

Advertisement

Must read: Nvidia sued by shareholders over alleged Chinese spy links involving CEO Jensen Huang

According to Bloomberg’s data, Huang holds approximately 811.5 million Nvidia shares, representing a 3.4% stake in the company. The shareholding was valued at around $142.07 billion. Interestingly, Huang's executive compensation is considerably smaller than the value of his Nvidia holdings. His 2026 awarded pay is listed at $56.4 million, comprising $7.5 million in cash and $44.9 million in non-cash compensation. His current pay value is listed at $61 million.

Beyond pay and Nvidia shares: Huang’s luxury lifestyle

Jensen Huang and his wife Lori Huang reportedly own luxury properties in California and Hawaii worth more than $50 million. He also has an impressive collection of luxury cars, including a Porsche 911 Turbo, Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, Tesla Model S sedans and a Tesla Model X SUV. Huang is also reported to have Ferrari and Koenigsegg cars in his collection. He is also reported to have a Bombardier Global 7500 private jet for business travel.

Advertisement

Must read: FBI is looking into Nvidia’s Jensen Huang’s affair with alleged Chinese spy

A possible record divorce settlement: What's at stake for Nvidia's billionaire CEO?

Huang’s infidelity admission and speculation over a connection with a Chinese spy could have impacts beyond market and operational fallout. The admission brings intense scrutiny to his personal life and four-decade marriage to Lori Huang.

Because the couple resides in California, any potential marital dissolution would fall under state community property laws. Lori Huang could theoretically be entitled to up to half of the couple's accumulated marital assets since they don’t have a prenuptial agreement. Therefore, the fallout could result in a potential record divorce settlement with a sum exceeding $80 billion, dwarfing historic corporate divorce settlements like Jeff Bezos' $38 billion payout to MacKenzie Scott in 2019.