"The talks that culminated in an Nvidia board meeting late on Sunday were so secretive that even interim chief executive officer Colette Kress was kept out of the discussions," the Financial Times reported.

Kress, who has served as Nvidia's CFO since 2013, has played a significant role in the company's transformation into one of the world's leading artificial intelligence chipmakers alongside Huang.

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A widely respected executive on Wall Street, Kress assumed interim leadership responsibilities following Huang's resignation amid a personal scandal and federal investigations into chip exports.

However, her brief tenure was marked by mounting pressure and public scrutiny. Reports emerged alleging that Huang had berated Kress during meetings, while US President Donald Trump publicly criticised her performance during a television interview following Nvidia's earnings announcement last week.

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Kress is now returning to her position as CFO, although her LinkedIn profile reportedly continued to identify her as interim CEO.

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Trump's intervention in Huang's return

Huang's reinstatement followed intensive lobbying by Trump and Vice President JD Vance, who reportedly intervened directly with Nvidia's board members.

The administration maintained that Huang had been cleared of national security concerns, paving the way for his return to the helm of the semiconductor giant just 12 days after stepping down.

Following his return to Nvidia's Silicon Valley headquarters, Huang reportedly assured employees that he would strive to become a better chief executive during his second stint.

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Nvidia shares retreat after sharp rally

Nvidia shares fell more than 5% in early trading on Tuesday, reversing part of Monday's extraordinary 31.2% rally following the announcement of Huang's reinstatement.

While his return initially eased investor concerns over leadership uncertainty, regulatory challenges facing the chipmaker remain unresolved.

ALSO READ: Nvidia shares fall 3.9% after 30% rally: Why Jensen Huang's return has not ended scrutiny

Nvidia continues to face investigations by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) into alleged chip smuggling through blacklisted Singapore-based company Megaspeed.

The company's board has also appointed a new chief compliance officer amid heightened regulatory scrutiny.

Huang's reinstatement may have addressed immediate concerns surrounding Nvidia's leadership, but questions over corporate governance, regulatory compliance and the board's handling of the leadership transition remain. For Kress, the development marks an abrupt end to a challenging period as interim chief executive.

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