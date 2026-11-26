What is the relationship between Jay Puri and former Super Micro executive?

It was reported that Puri dated Chen for several years while she was working for Super Micro. However, on March 2026, the two were officially married. However, the timing of the relationship is important.

Super Micro was demanding access to Nvidia's AI chips, which are essential for building AI servers and data centres. Since Puri was Nvidia's sales chief, his role placed him in a position to influence customer relationships and chip sales. Now, this raises questions about possible conflicts of interest, business dealings and whether personal relationships overlapped with professional responsibilities.

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The Journal highlighted that Chen frequently interacted with Jay Puri while she was working at Super Micro, and also visited Nvidia offices accompanied by Super Micro CEO Charles Liang. The visits were aimed at securing supplies of Nvidia chips for Super Micro's customers.

Why is Super Micro under scrutiny?

Super Micro is reportedly facing allegations involving the unauthorised movement of Nvidia-powered servers to China. US prosecutors have charged three people linked to Super Micro, including co-founder Wally Liaw, over an alleged scheme involving more than $510 million worth of Nvidia-equipped servers.

Its executives have denied these claims. The company has maintained that it was itself a victim of the alleged scheme. Separately, an independent investigation found no evidence that senior management knew about the diversion. After the investigations, Chen was not charged in the criminal case. 'I dealt with Super Micro's customers and the customer decided the chips they bought…I was not involved in the selection or procurement of the chips,” Chen told the Journal.