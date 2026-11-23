The questions come amid wider scrutiny of the company following former CEO Jensen Huang's resignation and investigations into its China-related business. Washington now wants to understand how Nvidia handled its compliance responsibilities and where accountability lies within the organisation.

Scott Bessent wants Nvidia to explain its compliance practices

Speaking to CBS News' Face the Nation on Sunday, Bessent said US officials had contacted Nvidia's interim management, lead directors and lawyers to seek explanations.

"We do need to see who was in charge of compliance there," he said.

Bessent also questioned how far information about the matter travelled within Nvidia, asking whether it was known only to lower-level employees, middle management or senior leadership.

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He urged the company to respond quickly, saying Washington wanted to understand its internal culture. Nvidia's board is conducting its own review, and Bessent expressed confidence that it would provide "very fulsome and robust answers".

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Trump wants Jensen Huang back, but Nvidia board disagrees

The questions around Nvidia's leadership have also drawn comments from US President Donald Trump. On Friday, Trump said he would like Huang to apologise and return to the company.

However, Bessent said more information was needed before deciding where responsibility lay. "I think we have to see where the buck stops," he said.

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Nvidia board chairman Harvey Jones has said the company will not rehire Huang.

The developments come after the Trump administration introduced additional restrictions on China's access to advanced AI chips from companies such as Nvidia, days after Huang's resignation. The new rules further tightened Washington's controls on semiconductor technology exports to China.