Nvidia board focuses on investigation into Huang’s conduct

Nvidia’s board is not discussing Huang’s return, CNBC reported, citing a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity. The company has hired law firm Wachtell Lipton to investigate whether Huang’s alleged conduct compromised national security or company secrets.

Huang resigned from the company he founded after serving as its chief executive for 33 years. His departure came days after he admitted to an affair.

Media reports alleged that Huang had relationships with Alice Huang, who worked for an Nvidia customer and was claimed to have links to Chinese intelligence, as well as with Nvidia employees. Two more relationships were subsequently reported, including one involving Kimberley Powell, Nvidia’s Vice-President of Healthcare, who reported directly to Huang within the company structure.

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Huang stepped down on Thursday after the revelations, including the alleged relationship involving a suspected Chinese spy, raised questions over exports of Nvidia’s advanced artificial intelligence chips to China. The developments plunged the chipmaker into crisis and sent shockwaves through an AI industry that Huang helped bankroll.

Huang’s allies plan ‘war room’ to push for his return

The Financial Times reported on Sunday that Huang was considering returning as Nvidia’s chief executive and had discussed the possibility with confidants. His allies were also planning to intensify efforts to secure his reinstatement.

One associate told the Financial Times that they were assembling a “war room” of Silicon Valley executives to lobby Nvidia’s board and seek support from the White House.

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“Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen,” the person said, adding that the efforts had Huang’s support.

However, Altimeter Capital founder Brad Gerstner told CNBC on Monday that Huang had not discussed a comeback with him. A representative for Huang declined to comment on the speculation.

Technology leaders and Trump back calls for reinstatement

Several prominent figures in the technology industry have backed calls for Huang’s return. An online petition seeking his reinstatement has gathered about 180,000 signatures, with support from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney.

US President Donald Trump also said on Monday that he was open to Huang returning as Nvidia CEO. Responding to questions about national security concerns, Trump said, “It was not put at risk, and our country is now stronger than ever before.”

Nvidia continues search for its next CEO

The Financial Times had earlier reported that Nvidia’s board approached British chipmaker Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas as it searched for a potential successor to Huang. Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

A representative for Nvidia’s board said on Friday that the company was selecting a search firm to help find its next chief executive. While Huang’s allies and technology industry leaders continue to press for his reinstatement, the board remains focused on investigating his conduct and appointing a successor.