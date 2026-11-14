Nvidia row: Ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang misled company leaders on relationship with Alice Huang, claims report

Jensen Huang’s fall from the top of Nvidia ended with his resignation and an apology after revelations that he had misled several company leaders about his relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, with whom he had an affair, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the matter and internal correspondence reviewed by the news agency.
Huang resigned as Nvidia chief executive on Thursday after helping pioneer technology central to the recent artificial intelligence boom. He apologised on Sunday for being unfaithful to his wife and disappointing the company, while separate reports detailed intimate relationships with two Nvidia employees. Nvidia’s shares have fallen more than 30% since their closing high on 6 October, wiping more than $1.8 trillion from the company’s market capitalisation.