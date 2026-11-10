Nvidia sued by shareholders over alleged Chinese spy links involving CEO Jensen Huang

Why is Nvidia being sued?

According to a Reuters report, shareholders accuse Nvidia and Huang of misleading investors by failing to disclose the alleged relationship and related concerns. The lawsuit says the relationship raised national security concerns, and the company withheld potentially damaging information that could have affected shareholder confidence and the company's business. The class-action suit is led by shareholder Mark Kistenmacher. However, the claim for damages is unspecified as of now.

The filing came shortly after Nvidia's shares closed down 4.3% on Monday following an announcement by the company's board that it was launching an independent investigation into the matter. Over the weekend, Huang also shared a company-wide memo in which he revealed that he had been unfaithful to his wife and acknowledged the personal allegations while expressing regret over the impact the controversy could have on his family and the company.

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On the other hand, the US President, Donald Trump, revealed that the FBI is investigating Huang’s relationship with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of being a spy for Beijing. Furthermore, Trump's relationship with Huang is central to the controversy given the Nvidia chief's frequent engagements with the President and the company's efforts to expand its advanced chip sales to China.

Huang is also being summoned for a closed-door meeting on November 18 to brief lawmakers on the allegations surrounding his reported ties to the suspected Chinese spy, the potential national security implications, and Nvidia’s security measures to safeguard its technology. The case has become deeper and more serious, with speculation mounting over whether Nvidia's board could consider removing Huang as CEO amid growing concerns over the controversy and its potential impact on the company.