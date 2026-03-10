Nvidia to power Mira Murati’s Thinking Machines Lab in major chip deal

NVIDIA and Thinking Machines Lab, an AI startup founded by former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati has signed a multiyear chip supply deal. According to a Financial Times report, the deal is valued at tens of billions of dollars, and will help the company scale its enterprise AI platform

The startup stated that it will deploy at least one gigawatt of Nvidia's upcoming Vera Rubin chips “to support Thinking Machines’ frontier model training and platforms delivering customisable AI at scale.” Nvidia has also made a significant investment in Thinking Machines Lab to support the company's long-term growth.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, said, “AI is the most powerful knowledge discovery instrument in human history.”

“Thinking Machines has brought together a world-class team to advance the frontier of AI. We are thrilled to partner with Thinking Machines to realise their exciting vision for the future of AI,” he added.

On the other hand, Murati framed the deal as a foundation for Thinking Machines' broader mission. "Nvidia's technology is the foundation on which the entire field is built," she said.

Beyond the chip supply agreement, the chipmaker has also participated in Thinking Machines' $2 billion seed round at a $10 billion valuation last year, and has made a further "significant" investment as part of the deal.

Advertisement

Now, the collaboration aims to develop advanced AI that helps people do more and improve human capabilities, rather than replacing them. It frames AI as a transformative technology that should expand what humans can achieve.