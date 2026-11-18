Nvidia has reportedly stopped the sales of its Hopper AI data centre chips to China, despite approvals by the US government. According to a Bloomberg report, the chipmaker sold $2.4 billion worth of licensed Hopper data centre products to Chinese customers in the third quarter. Despite the sales, Nvidia will no longer ship these chips to China.
Nvidia’s interim CEO Colette Kress, during the company’s earnings call, said that the company's future revenue projections and financial forecasts do not include any income from selling these chips to Chinese customers. Kress said, Nvidia’s future “guidance does not have any licensed
Hopper data center products included, and we are no longer shipping licensed Hopper data center products to China.”