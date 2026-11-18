Must read: Jensen Huang might not be returning to Nvidia but he still has this one power

Kress did not explain why the company stopped shipping licensed Hopper AI chips to China. Although its a notable change for a company that has spent years lobbying and pushing for greater access to the lucrative Chinese market. The news comes a week after Nvidia founder and former CEO Jensen Huang announced his exit from the company over an alleged affair and Chinese spy links.

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On November 16, the Trump administration also imposed stricter checks on exports of AI processors to several countries. Exporting AI chips to other countries has raised concerns that companies there could buy advanced AI chips and servers for their data centres and then give access to Chinese companies remotely.

Must read: ‘Too complicated…’: Jeff Bezos’ advice to Nvidia board looking for Jensen Huang’s successor

Over the years, exports of Nvidia’s advanced AI chips like the H200 and Blackwell have been disputed in the US, and Huang has repeatedly lobbied for Nvidia to retain access to the Chinese market. Now, after his exit, the company has stopped shipping licensed Hopper AI chips to China, marking a significant shift in its approach to the Chinese market.