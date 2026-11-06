Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Nvidia's China ties under scrutiny: CEO Jensen Huang summoned over alleged spy links

Nvidia's China ties under scrutiny: CEO Jensen Huang summoned over alleged spy links

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has been asked by US lawmakers to brief Congress on alleged espionage links involving Alice Huang.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 6, 2026 12:03 PM IST
Nvidia's China ties under scrutiny: CEO Jensen Huang summoned over alleged spy linksNvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has been summoned by the US lawmakers to brief Congress privately over alleged Chinese espionage. Three Republican committee chairs in the US House of Representatives want answers about his reported association with Alice Huang, who has been accused of having links to Chinese intelligence.

Advertisement

According to The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal reports, Jensen Huang and Alice Huang shared a close relationship. Intelligence officials in at least three countries suspected that Alice Huang was passing information about Nvidia's chips and technology to the Chinese government. It was reported that US President Donald Trump has already been briefed by the Intelligence officials about their relationship and the spying allegations against her.

Must read: Chinese intelligence asset got close to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Trump knew but did not act: Report

Nvidia has denied the allegations, claiming that Huang's interactions with Alice Huang were simply business interactions. On the other hand, the Chinese government has also dismissed spying claims on Nvidia as “groundless speculation.”

Advertisement

Jensen Huang to meet US lawmakers

Three senior Republican lawmakers in the US House of Representatives, Brian J. Mast, John Moolenaar, and Rick Crawford, have written to Huang to attend a joint briefing with all three committees. He is expected to brief the lawmakers on the nature of his reported relationship with the businesswoman accused of spying for China.

They also want to understand Nvidia’s safety and security measures to protect sensitive information, data, and technology, along with its business operations from foreign adversaries, particularly China.

Must read: How did Nvidia RTX 5090 graphics cards worth $470,000 disappear: Explained

Lawmakers have raised national security questions around China gaining sensitive American technology and information, and the possibility of foreign infiltration into US companies working on advanced technologies, including AI chips.

Advertisement

“The issue of PRC infiltration and access to cutting-edge U.S. technology is core to the investigative work of our three committees this Congress. It is vital that Congress determines the extent to which U.S. national security has been placed at risk,” the letter reads.

According to an Axios report, Nvidia has also shared a statement that said, “Our regional cloud customers receive ordinary business information — not sensitive NVIDIA trade secrets — and zero information relevant to national security,” the company said. “We're confident that if the U.S. government believes that any person is a threat to American industry, it would let us know,” it added.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 6, 2026 12:03 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more