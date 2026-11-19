What did Colette Kress say on employee pay raises?

During the meeting, Kress announced pay raises, adding the annual performance review process, when employees usually get pay hikes and are granted more stocks, would be moved from March to December.

The early payout comes as Nvidia faces questions over how it will retain talent amid leadership change. On Tuesday's earnings call, Kress noted that stabilising staff was "probably the most important thing" for the leadership.

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Who all were present in the meeting?

Besides Kress, newly appointed board chairman Harvey Jones and Hyperscale and High-Performance Computing Head Ian Buck were present in the meeting. Others including longtime company veteran Jeff Fisher, senior vice president of software engineering Dwight Diercks, senior vice president of GPU engineering Jonah Alben, executive vice president in charge of operations Debora Shoquist and co-founder Chris Malachowsky, were also present in the meeting.

What did Harvey Jones say on search for the next Nvidia CEO?

During the meeting, Harvey Jones discussed the search for the next CEO, a person who was present in the call said. At present, the board is considering internal and external candidates for permanent CEO.

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The general sentiment among employees, however, is they want Jensen Huang to come back. A senior Nvidia employee sent a letter to the board warning that the chipmaking giant would lose "irreplaceable talent" if it doesn't consider reinstating Huang, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

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A person familiar with the matter disagreed, stating that employees welcomed the leadership's remarks and the visibility into the company's leadership. "The Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO," Jones said during the company's earnings call on Tuesday.

Some executives, however, said that they begged to differ with Harvey Jones. An employee told CNBC, "Why make such a strong definitive statement when the investigation is still playing out?" As per multiple employees, Huang's letter "fired employees up".

Nvidia co-founder Chris Malachowsky reportedly said that the chipmaking giant's culture is in how employees work and not on posters. "We're going to be fine," he said.

Nvidia Q3 results

For Q3 FY2027, Nvidia reported $115.8 billion in revenue, up 103% on-year from $57 billion in the same quarter last year. Revenue was also up 20% sequentially from $96.2 billion in the previous quarter. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came at $2.68, compared to Wall Street estimates of $2.47.

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Nvidia's diluted EPS more than doubled to $2.70 on a GAAP basis, up 108% from $1.30 a year earlier. Net profit surged 105% year-on-year to $65.3 billion from $31.9 billion, while adjusted net income rose to $64.9 billion from $31 billion.

The data centre division remained the company's biggest growth driver, fuelled by AI infrastructure investments by cloud service providers and technology companies. Revenue from the segment jumped 110% year-on-year to $107.6 billion from $51.2 billion, marking a 21% sequential increase.

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