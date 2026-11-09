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Nvidia's Jensen Huang under spotlight after reports of alleged ties to suspected Chinese spy

Nvidia's Jensen Huang under spotlight after reports of alleged ties to suspected Chinese spy

The Nvidia chief addressed his family, employees, and shareholders in a company-wide message, while the board prepares to review reports raising national security concerns.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 9, 2026 9:19 AM IST
Nvidia's Jensen Huang under spotlight after reports of alleged ties to suspected Chinese spyNvidia CEO Jensen Huang apologises to family and employees amid an independent board investigation

“I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.” These are the words Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang used in a message addressed to employees on Sunday, November 8. The apology comes amid reports of his alleged relationship with a woman suspected by US intelligence officials of having links to Chinese intelligence.

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The development has brought the personal controversy into focus alongside questions about the security of sensitive artificial intelligence technology. Huang acknowledged his personal actions and accepted responsibility for the damage caused to his family and professional relationships. He also addressed the national security concerns, confirming that Nvidia’s board of directors had initiated an independent investigation into the matter.

MUST READ | ‘No excuse for what I did’: Jensen Huang admits to affair with alleged Chinese spy; Nvidia initiates probe

Jensen Huang apologises to family, employees and shareholders

In his message, Huang said his family had given him love and support throughout his life and deserved honesty and loyalty in return. He acknowledged that he had let them down and damaged the life they had built together.

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He also apologised to his wife and children, saying he hoped the family would heal and that he could gradually earn back their trust.

Extending his apology to Nvidia employees, board members, business partners and shareholders, Huang admitted that he had fallen short of the responsibility that came with leading the company. He described heading Nvidia as a privilege and said he remained committed to earning back their confidence.

DON'T MISS | Nvidia's China ties under scrutiny: CEO Jensen Huang summoned over alleged spy links

Nvidia board launches independent investigation

Huang’s message comes as Nvidia faces scrutiny over reports concerning his alleged relationship with Alice Huang, an executive associated with Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed. According to reports by The New York Times and Axios, US intelligence officials suspect she was involved in gathering information for Beijing.

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Nvidia’s board has initiated an independent investigation, with a committee of independent directors and outside legal counsel overseeing the process. The board said it had no reason to believe that US national security or Nvidia’s confidential information had been compromised, but would examine all available information.

Huang said he supported the investigation and would cooperate fully. Nvidia has also said he will continue leading the company as CEO without interruption.

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Published on: Nov 9, 2026 9:19 AM IST
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