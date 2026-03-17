Nvidia's ‘NemoClaw’ explained: What it means for businesses building AI agents

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced its enterprise-grade AI agent platform, “NemoClaw,” at its annual developer conference, GTC 2026. It is an open-source AI agent stack to run autonomous AI assistants across enterprise use cases locally and safely, and at scale. Here is everything you need to know.

According to the company’s press note, NemoClaw uses NVIDIA’s Agent Toolkit to secure OpenClaw and installs NVIDIA OpenShell to set privacy and security rules, giving users more control over how AI agents act and manage company data. Here is everything you need to know about this open-source AI agent stack.

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What is Nvidia NemoClaw?

As mentioned above, NVIDIA NemoClaw is an open-source stack for the OpenClaw agent platform. This platform makes it easier to set up AI agents by allowing users to install the NVIDIA Nemotron model and NVIDIA OpenShell with a single command.

With NVIDIA NemoClaw, users can leverage any coding AI agent or open-source AI model, including NVIDIA NemoTron models, to build and deploy AI agents. These models can run locally or via the cloud without any hardware limitations.

But what makes it interesting is that NemoClaw brings an added enterprise-level privacy and security controls, allowing AI agents to run in a secure way, while being accessible to users.

But how can it be leveraged in the real-world use case? Well, NemoClaw is a platform that allows companies and developers to deploy always-on AI assistants.

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These agents can perform tasks independently, such as write code, manage files, automate repetitive tasks, while also learn and improving over time.

When integrated in an enterprise environment, NemoClaw combines policy enforcement, network guardrails, and privacy routing.

Huang noted that Nvidia worked with OpenClaw’s creator, Peter Steinberger, to develop NemoClaw. Steinberger said, “With NVIDIA and the broader ecosystem, we’re building the claws and guardrails that let anyone create powerful, secure AI assistants.”

NemoClaw key use cases

Since NemoClaw is built for enterprise use, it help business autonomously write, test, and debug code without constant human supervision. Within a dedicated system, it can automate repetitive workflows across departments and workflows.

Furthermore, NemoClaw can also power customer service and work as an always-on AI assistant to resolve complex queries based on the company's proprietary data while maintaining compliance boundaries.

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NemoClaw will run on systems like NVIDIA GeForce RTX-powered PCs and laptops, NVIDIA RTX PRO workstations, and NVIDIA DGX Station or DGX Spark, offering 24/7 compute for autonomous agents.