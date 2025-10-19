Nykaa and Snapchat launch India’s first Gen Z beauty creator incubator

Nykaa has partnered with Snapchat to introduce the ‘Nykaa Snap Star Beauty Incubator Program’, a first-of-its-kind creator initiative designed to empower Gen Z beauty influencers. The collaboration aims to redefine how India’s young creators engage with beauty, culture and content, building a new community of digital-first voices across the country.

The program will bring together a select group of emerging creators from across India who will receive hands-on support from Snapchat’s platform experts and beauty mentorship from Nykaa. Participants will create innovative content spanning makeup, skincare, fragrance and personal care, gaining exclusive access to product launches, AR tools and cultural collaborations.

As part of the incubator, creators will have access to Snap Schools and receive mentorship from Snapchat’s creator teams. Top performers will have the opportunity to become official Snap Stars, a title reserved for distinguished creators globally. They will also attend Snapchat events and participate in brand partnerships and cultural campaigns. All participants will form the #NykaaSnapStarSquad, a co-owned IP by Nykaa and Snapchat, driving real-time beauty conversations on the platform.

A Nykaa spokesperson said, “At Nykaa, we’ve always championed the voices shaping what beauty means in India, and today, no one is reshaping that narrative faster than Gen Z. They’re not just creating trends, they’re building movements. In Snapchat, we’ve found a kindred platform, bold, expressive, and deeply in sync with this generation’s language. This incubator is more than a campaign. It’s a launchpad for India’s next wave of beauty storytellers. Together with Snapchat, we’re unlocking new ways to discover, create, and lead - on their terms, in their tone, and through their lens.”

Saket Jha Saurabh, Director and Head - Content & AR Partnerships at Snap Inc., said, “When you look at the data from our Snap BCG Gen Z report, the picture is incredibly clear. India’s beauty and personal care market is a $15-20 billion industry, and Gen Z is the economic engine driving a staggering 44% of it. This influence isn’t just about purchasing; it’s about leading the conversation through creativity and visual communication which is the absolute core of the Snapchat experience. That’s why the ‘Gen Z Beauty Creator Incubator’ is so significant. It’s about officially handing the microphone and the camera to this cohort. Nykaa understands the ‘what’ of modern beauty better than anyone, and we provide the ‘how’ the most authentic canvas for their stories. We are thrilled to partner with them to officially launch the next wave of beauty authorities who will inspire their peers across the country, one Snap at a time.”

Applications for the ‘Nykaa Snap Star Beauty Incubator Program’ are now open on Nykaa and Snapchat’s official platforms.