Oakley Meta glasses India launch in December: Price, pre-order and features explained

Oakley and Meta have introduced a new category of performance AI glasses to India. The new product combines Oakley’s signature design DNA with Meta’s industry-leading technology, resulting in a bold style paired with cutting-edge capabilities.

Caio Amato, Global President of Oakley, commented on the collaboration, stating, “For 50 years, we’ve been pushing the boundaries of what is possible, obsessed with solving unsolved problems. Together with Meta we are setting new bounds of reality – It is not only about pushing forward performance, but also about amplifying human potential as never before. And this is just the first chapter of a new era for sports.”

Rocco Basilico, Chief Wearables Officer at EssilorLuxottica, also praised the launch: “This marks a bold new chapter in our wearables journey. With Oakley’s iconic design legacy and Meta’s breakthroughs in AI and spatial computing, we’re setting a new standard for the industry. It’s part of a broader multi-brand, multi-technology strategy that reflects the scale of our ambition: to build a connected eyewear category that spans lifestyles, communities, and use cases. We’re combining design, utility, and emotion to deepen human connection and unlock new potential through the lens of every brand we touch. And there is far more to come.”

The new product, named the Oakley Meta HSTN, represents the next evolution of performance AI glasses. The glasses are equipped with a built-in camera, open-ear speakers, and an IPX4 water resistance rating. Building on a legacy of innovation, they offer Ultra HD 3K video capability to capture moments completely hands-free. The powerful open-ear speakers allow users to enjoy playlists and podcasts while remaining aware of their surroundings.

The glasses offer up to 8 hours of typical use and 19 hours on standby when fully charged. They support fast charging, reaching 50% battery capacity in approximately 20 minutes, and a portable charging case provides up to 48 additional hours of power.

Enhancing the user experience, the Oakley Meta HSTN features seamless integrations with fitness applications, including Strava and Garmin, to track performance in real-time. Powered by Meta AI, the glasses offer real-time assistance designed to enhance activity, allowing users to get weather updates or other relevant information with a simple voice command. For instance, a user can say, “Hey Meta, take a video,” and it records completely hands-free.

For the Indian market, new Meta AI features include hands-free voice interactions and Hindi language support. Users can now select Hindi as their preferred language in the Meta AI app settings to ask questions, control media, and answer calls and texts. Meta AI now also features the Celebrity AI Voice of Deepika Padukone (in Indian English only), joining Meta AI’s global lineup of voices. Localised capabilities for everyday life, such as UPI Lite payments, are also coming soon.

The Oakley Meta HSTN is launching with six frame and lens colour combinations, all of which are Rx-ready.

●Oakley Meta HSTN Warm Grey with PRIZM™ Ruby Lenses

●Oakley Meta HSTN Black with PRIZM™ Polar Black Lenses

●Oakley Meta HSTN Brown Smoke with PRIZM™ Polar Deep-Water Lenses

●Oakley Meta HSTN Black with Transitions Amethyst Lenses

●Oakley Meta HSTN Clear with Transitions Grey Lenses

●Oakley Meta HSTN Black with Clear Lenses

The collection will be available at a starting price of INR 41,800. Pre-sales began on 25th November on sunglasshut.in, with the collection available for purchase from 1st December 2025 across leading optical and sunglass stores nationwide and online.