Although the disruption was attributed to technical failures rather than a cyberattack, it illustrates a broader concern raised by Deloitte India in its November 2026 report, Defending the Digital Insurer.

Deloitte warns that increasing reliance on shared cloud infrastructure, application programming interfaces (APIs) and third-party technology providers is creating interconnected risks that traditional insurance models may struggle to assess.

Can one outage trigger thousands of insurance claims?

According to Deloitte, a single ransomware campaign, cloud outage, software vulnerability or supply-chain compromise can affect multiple policyholders simultaneously, creating what insurers call accumulation risk.

MUST READ: European Commission faces cyberattack, investigation underway into possible data leak

Unlike conventional insurance events, where losses can often be assessed individually, a disruption involving widely used technology infrastructure could affect businesses across sectors and geographies.

Advertisement

For insurers, this creates the possibility of multiple claims arising from a single underlying incident, potentially increasing financial exposure.

Would cyber insurance cover an outage like Microsoft's?

Not necessarily. Cyber insurance policies typically provide protection against specified risks such as ransomware, data breaches, cyber extortion and business interruption resulting from covered incidents.

However, a technical outage that does not involve a cyberattack may fall outside standard coverage.

Some policies offer protection for non-malicious system failures or dependent business interruption caused by disruptions at third-party technology providers.

ALSO READ: NPCI, UPI apps seek Google’s intervention to curb cyber fraud: Report

Whether compensation is available depends on policy wording, exclusions, waiting periods and coverage limits.

Deloitte notes that insurers are increasingly refining policy language, tightening exclusions and requiring stronger cybersecurity controls from policyholders.

Advertisement

Why traditional insurance models face challenges

Deloitte identifies limited historical claims data, inconsistent incident reporting and insufficient actuarial information as major obstacles to accurately pricing cyber risks.

The challenge becomes more complicated when several insured businesses depend on the same technology provider.

The report says average cyber losses exceeded $1 million per event in 2025, while business interruption accounted for more than half of cyber insurance claims.

India's cyber insurance market, estimated at $115–255 million in FY25, is projected to reach $321–594 million by FY30–31.

DO READ: Microsoft outage raises cybersecurity concerns for Indian businesses as SOCs face potential monitoring blind spots

Are Indian insurers prepared?

Deloitte recommends more sophisticated cyber catastrophe modelling, continuous monitoring of third-party dependencies and scenario-based stress testing.

Insurers must assess not only individual businesses' cybersecurity preparedness but also their exposure to common infrastructure.

Reinsurance arrangements, policy limits and capital management could become increasingly important in managing simultaneous claims.

The larger question is whether India's expanding cyber insurance market can withstand a widespread digital disruption affecting multiple policyholders at once.

The Microsoft outage offers a relevant illustration of shared technology dependence, but there is no established evidence here that it generated thousands of insurance claims or that Indian insurers suffered significant losses.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS: Cyber fraud victims to get compensation from banks if negligence is proved: Supreme Court