OnePlus 10 Pro makes its debut in China, global launch later this month

OnePlus has made its latest flagship device, the OnePlus 10 Pro official in China. Since the Internet mostly knew everything about the device thanks to leaks and rumours, there was not much surprise in stock. However, the company has not revealed anything about the OnePlus 10 yet.

The OnePlus 10 Pro was first spotted online in November last year courtesy OnLeaks (Steve Hemmerstoffer) on Twitter and the official reveal has confirmed that information we already had, particularly the smartphone’s back panel.

The OnePlus 10 Pro looks markedly different from the OnePlus 9 Pro from the rear because of the camera module. The OnePlus 10 Pro features a wrap-around camera module, similar to what we’ve seen on the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, with the left edge blending into the right side of the device.

OnePlus has continued its partnership with Hasselblad for the OnePlus 10 Pro and the camera module carries the branding. The module includes three sensors and there is also a fourth slot that is labelled ‘P2D 50T’. Currently, it is not clear what this sensor does.

The OnePlus 10 Pro sports a rounded bottom and top with the power button and the alert slider on the right side of the smartphone. You can also spot the small OnePlus branding in the middle of the back panel.

OnePlus has given visual confirmation about what the OnePlus 10 Pro looks like, but the company has kept all other specifications under wraps for now. The only information we already have about the OnePlus 10 Pro is that it is going to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, something CEO and Co-Founder Pete Lau had confirmed last year. Other devices in the series might also have the same SoC, but we’ll have to wait to find out more about this.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is going to be the chip powering most Android flagships this year so one can look forward to some good competition on other features.

It is also possible that the OnePlus 10 Pro might support 125W wired charging along with housing a bigger battery than its predecessors. The device is going to be launched globally later this month so we just need to wait a while longer to find out all details.

