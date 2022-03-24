OnePlus 10 Pro to launch globally on March 31

After launching the OnePlus 10 Pro in China earlier this year, the company is now ready for a global launch of their latest flagship device. OnePlus announced via a tweet that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be launching globally on March 31, 10AM ET (7:30PM IST).

Now, there isn’t anything new left for OnePlus to reveal about the device, but the upcoming event will see prices being announced for markets like Europe, US, and India.

OnePlus 10 Pro’s key specs were announced in January before the launch and some reviewers have already tested the device out. There have been some questions raised about the durability of the device with YouTuber JerryRigEverything breaking the phone into two parts.

That aside, the OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and has a 6.7-inch OLED screen with 1440p and 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the device is a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W wired fast-charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has three cameras on the back including a 48MP, a 50MP ultrawaide, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The smartphone has a new RAW Plus mode that will allow you to take RAW photos while also using computational photography. There is also a 32MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Interestingly, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has said that they are not going to launch a cheaper, non-Pro variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro, so there is not going to be a OnePlus 10. OnePlus did offer a cheaper variant of its flagship with the OnePlus 7, the OnePlus 8, and also the OnePlus 9 devices, but has decided to not do so for the OnePlus 10.

