OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, and Nord Buds launch: How and where to watch

OnePlus has a launch event lined up for April 28 evening, starting at 7pm, and the company is going to launch the OnePlus 10R, the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, and the Nord Buds at the event. The OnePlus 10R is the new flagship from the company and is going to be launching with a 150W fast charger that can also power up a laptop.

OnePlus is calling this its “More Power to You” event and it is going to be streamed live from 7pm onwards. You can watch it on the official website, across its social media accounts, and also on YouTube.

Ahead of the launch, there’s been quite a bit of news out on the devices already so we know what’s coming our way. Starting with the OnePlus 10R, this device is going to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 MAX 5G SoC and there should be at least one version of the smartphone that will come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus 10R is going to launch in two colours and two variants. There is going to be a 150W SuperVOOC Endurance Edition Model with a 4,500mAh battery and another with 80W SuperVOOC charger and a 5,000mAh battery.

This 150W charger is powerful enough to make the OnePlus 10R go from a zero to a 100 per cent in 17 minutes. The 80W charger can do this in 32 minutes. The company has added a host of sensors and AI-powered tech to keep an eye on the smartphone’s battery life.

The charging cables with the OnePlus 10R are also encrypted so as only cables certified to handle 80W and 150W charging speeds can be used. The smartphone can be charged with regular cables too, but the process will be much slower. Besides this, the OnePlus 10R is going to feature a 120Hz refresh rate and bring in a Sony IMX 766-powered triple camera setup on the back.

Next, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has been tipped to feature a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support, a 64MP triple camera array on the rear, a 6.59-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus Nord Buds is the first TWS under the Nord brand and has been tipped to be a “more affordable” option as compared to the OnePlus buds. The company is expected to bring in 12.4mm drivers, and AI-based noise canceling tech with these. The Nord Buds should feature an IP55 splash and dust resistance rating and deliver at least five hours of playback on a 10-minute charge.

The prices and the availability details will be announced during the event.

Also Read: OnePlus 10R Lite is reportedly in works, may come with Mediatek Dimensity 8100 chip

Also Read: OnePlus Ace is now official, featuring ultra-fast 150W charging, MediaTek SoC