OnePlus 11 China launch to happen in few days; check what to expect

Chinese tech giant OnePlus is set to launch its highly-anticipated OnePlus 11 smartphone. The launch will be accompanied by the unveiling of OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds on February 11, following the launch of the handset in China. The China launch of last year's OnePlus 10 Pro happened a couple of months in advance, in comparison to the global and Indian launches. This year, OnePlus has decided to give its home market a head start of one month. The OnePlus 11 will be launched in China on January 4.

OnePlus 11 Specifications

The official teaser of the new smartphone has been released on Chinese social media websites. The OnePlus 11 will be the new flagship device from the company. The device will include a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and curved edges, as well as support for HDR10+ technology and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The official teaser for the device has revealed some primary specifications. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS4.0 storage.

Also read: How I purchased OnePlus 10 Pro with a discount of Rs 27,000

In addition to the smartphone, OnePlus will also debut the Buds Pro 2 earbuds, which are rumored to feature flagship audio quality to compete with the likes of Apple Airpods Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro.

OnePlus 11 Design

In terms of design, OnePlus 11 will continue to get a huge camera island on the back panel but this time it will be housed in a circular design. Some recently leaked images have shown that at least one colour variant of the phone will get a sandstone-like feel. The branding of Hasselblad has been placed in between the camera lenses.

Also read: OnePlus 11, Buds Pro 2 launch date confirmed; event to take place in India