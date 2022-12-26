OnePlus 11 design revealed completely with massive circular camera bump; view pics here

OnePlus 11 will be unveiled soon in India and before that, the company will be unveiling the phone during the China launch scheduled for January 4. However, if you still don't have the patience to see the device, the company has revealed the design in official pictures. OnePlus has primarily shown the design of the back panel of the device, which will surely be the bone of contention for those who like the phone's design and for those who don't.

OnePlus has also subtly revealed the design of the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2. It falls in line with previous leaks. The company will retain the primary design elements from the first-generation product.

OnePlus 11 Design

The company has revealed two colour options for the OnePlus 11: Green and Black. The OnePlus 11 Black will feature a sand-stone like finish, reminiscent of the first OnePlus device.

The big circular camera bump on the back panel will house the triple camera lens and Hasselblad branding is placed horizontally this time around.

The OnePlus 11 will continue to offer the Hasselblad collaboration. The Hasselblad branding sits right at the centre of the camera island. The green version of the phone comes with a satin finish whereas the black version gets sandstone-like finish.